Not Available

Ozzy Osbourne at Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 30, 2008. Setlist: 01. I Don't Wanna Stop / 02. Bark at the Moon / 03. Suicide Solution / 04. Mr. Crowley / 05. Not Going Away / 06. War Pigs (Black Sabbath song) / 07. Road to Nowhere / 08. Crazy Train / 09. Guitar Solo (Zakk Wylde) / 10. Iron Man (Black Sabbath song) / 11. I Don't Know / 12. Here for You / 13. I Don't Want to Change the World / 14. Mama, I'm Coming Home / 15. Paranoid (Black Sabbath song)