Not Available

rom the pioneering days of Black Sabbath to his solo success, Ozzy's tale is a unique one of substance abuse, tragedy, showmanship, and triumph. Experience the Ozzy story through exclusive interviews with Ozzy himself as well as with other rock icons, including Ugly Kid Joe, Rudy Sarzo, and Rob Halford. See Ozzy in concert...in music videos...and even as a reverend in rare movie clips from the rock and roll satire "Trick or Treat." All of this, plus never before seen footage of Black Sabbath as they are inducted into the Rock Wall Hall of Fame in Hollywood, California. Don't miss the Godfather of Heavy Metal in this Ozzy-mentary that spans over 30 years!