Student in anthropology at McGill University in Montreal, Etienne and Eloise associate has a team of paranormal investigators to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a student of the same court, 10 years ago. Their research will combine science and paranormal while we will follow the court their visit to Quebec three places known for their haunting phenomena. Faced with the horror and death, they will face their own demons in order to survive their nightmare.