P-47 Combat Operations

This documentary short film depicts the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane in combat operations in various locales around the world during the Second World War. A variety of pilots are depicted recounting their actions in combat missions such as strafing runs, softening up of invasion sites, bomber protection, and the destruction of enemy resources and fortifications. One of the pilots has made a disastrous error in his mission, and viewers are invited to guess which of the pilots failed in his duty.