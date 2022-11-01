Not Available

Traumatized and suffering from amnesia after witnessing a terrible accident, a man who calls himself P.J. (Howard Nash) is admitted to a hospital, where psychiatrist Alan Shearson tries to get him on the path to recovery. But Dr. Shearson's boss wants to hand over the patient to the state mental ward, and the man's bitter ex-girlfriend is reluctant to help. Relevant questions of God and faith are tackled in this dramatic yet inspiring film.