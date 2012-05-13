P.O.E. Project of Evil (P.O.E. 2)

2012

Following up the successful "P.O.E.: Poetry of Eerie", some of the original filmmakers regrouped for this newest experiment which aims to bring the tales of Edgar Allen Poe to life through the distinct lens of Italian horror with spoken English. While the original film's focus was the poetic and macabre dimension of the infamous Boston author, this sequel focuses instead on the bloody, violent and disturbing. Stories include 'The Pit and the Pendulum', 'Solo', 'Loss of Breath', 'The Murders in the Rue Morgue', 'The Tell-Tale Heart', 'The System of Dr. Tar and Prof. Feather', and 'The Premature Burial'... Like you've never seen before!