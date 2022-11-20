P-Tex, Lies & Duct Tape

Not Available

Enjoy your favorite extreme skiers and boarders in some of the most beautiful and deepest powder ever. Chamonix, La Grave in France, Big Sky and Bridger Bowl in Montana, Mammoth Mountain, also Island lake Lodge, Red Mountain and Whistler in Canada. You will see all of the usual suspects and even some eccentric snow bums. Glen Plake's massive Mohawk will be around for anyone willing to rubber neck. Featured music includes Seal, 808 State, The Beastie Boys, Meshell Ndegeocello, Billy Idol, Dinosaur Jr. and Deee-lite.