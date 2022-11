Not Available

This delirious montage of appropriated and computer-generated elements merges perennial Paper Rad themes such as Gumby and the 8-bit computer aesthetic with a keen, critical take on contemporary culture. This self-described "mix tape" — a term that refers here both to the group's montage strategy and to popular compilations of bootlegged hit music — takes on the war in Iraq, the art market, and the images of ostentatious wealth and glamor flaunted by pop stars today.