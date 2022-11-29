P90X2 - P.A.P. Lower

Not Available

P.A.P. stands for Post Activation Potentiation, but all you really need to know is that it's the cutting edge technique that translates into performance. Two four-round complexes of seemingly straightforward movements don't look like much on paper, but these workouts have destroyed the fittest athletes on the planet. The same ones who swear by them just as soon as they finish swearing at them. Just wait til you see what they can do for you. This revolutionary sports training technique helps translate fitness into pro-level performance.