Want to look good on camera? This is your workout. V Sculpt works the back and biceps, or the "actor muscles" as they're called in Hollywood. Of course it's still X2, which means the movements will all be done from an athletic stance, so strength gains will all be applicable to real-world movements (including out-posing your friends on the beach). Work your biceps and back, the "actor muscles" while boosting your strength and functional fitness.