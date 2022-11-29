P90X2: X2 Balance + Power

Not Available

X2 Balance + Power picks up where X2 Core ends, and you'll learn to transmit your core engagement to other parts of the body. The moves in this workout force core rigidity under duress by incorporating strength and explosive movements. As you improve your body's connection between balance and power, your body alignment will improve, nagging aches and pains will lessen, and you'll be able to push far beyond the limits you once thought you had. Fortify the link between balance and power, and your core has no choice but to get stronger.