P90X2 - X2 Recovery + Mobility

You learned with P90X that your body only grows stronger while at rest after it's been challenged. X2 Recovery + Mobility takes this a step further, not only by enhancing recover, but by forcing your body to realign to promote better overall functionality. The key is a myofascial release technique called foam rolling. Expect to get a whole new understanding of the phrase "hurts so good." This workout also provides you with a complete stretching routine for those days when you'd prefer to work without the foam roller. Take rest and turn it into total body realignment. The key: an effective technique called foam rolling...