Pa xiu gui

Not Available

Two feuding families brag about their sons on christening day. One, called Long-life, is destined to die early, while Sing, the other, will do well. Twenty years pass. Long-life has survived, and he fancies pretty Hsio. In a scene stolen from My Life As A Dog, he spies on her in the shower, falls through the roof, kisses her as he lands..... but then her spirit leaves her body. Having died naked, Hsio wanders around sans clothing, and is dubbed the Shy Ghost by other spirits she meets. What follows mainly concerns her family and friend's efforts to lay her spirit to rest. These include taking revenge on Long-Life, getting some clothes to her, stacks of fu fighting, incantations and a duel between a buddhist and a taoist.