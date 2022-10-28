He suffers from a progeria like syndrome. Mentally he is 13 but physically he looks 5 times older. In spite of his condition, Auro is a very happy boy. He lives with his mother Vidya, who is a gynaecologist. Amol is young, progressive politician. He is a man with a mission. Auro is Amol's son. Paa is a 'rare' story about a father-son, son-father relationship.
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Auro
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Amol Arte
|Vidya Balan
|Vidya Arte
|Paresh Rawal
|Mr. Arte
|Swini Khera
|Pratik Katare
|Jaya Bachchan
|Narrator
