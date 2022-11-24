Paakaati Po

Not Available

A story of a young man (Ashwin) who falls for his colleague (Mythily) at first sight. Eventually he manages to attract her without expressing his love and the story gets even more interesting when another new colleague (Jessy) interrupts both of their unexpressed love journey. This develops jealously and hatred within Mythily who is egoistic and at the same time couldn’t accept the fact that Ashwin is diverted. Together, a formation of a love triangle bringing various funny and shocking twist and turns where the three needs to go through to fulfil their love destiny.