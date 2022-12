Not Available

Charo and Raffy are lovers when she starts seeing another man, Paul. Charo knows what she is doing is wrong. Enraged, one-night Raffy not finding Charo, drives his car to look for her. He met an accident and died instantly. Raffy's family blames Charo for their son's early demise. To save face, Charo avoids Paul. After all, it's her infidelity that drove Raffy crazy.