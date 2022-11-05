Not Available

Paalum Pazhamum is a 1961 Tamil-language film directed by A. Bhimsingh and featuring Sivaji Ganesan, B. Saroja Devi, Sowcar Janaki and others. Sivaji is a doctor searching for a cancer cure. Saroja Devi is Sivaji's nurse assistant. Sivaji offers to marry her after her father's death. Saroja Devi assists him in his research. After putting in enormous efforts, Sivaji emerges successful in formulating a new drug but Saroja Devi is diagnosed with tuberculosis. Sivaji neglects his duties as a doctor and starts focusing more on Saroja Devi's health. Saroja Devi flees on a train as she does not wish to divert him from his research.