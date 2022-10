Not Available

Paambhu Sattai is an upcoming Tamil black comedy written and directed by debutant Adam Dasan, starring Bobby Simha, Keerthy Suresh and Muktha Bhanu. The film, jointly produced by Manobala, R. Sarathkumar, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Listin Stephen, will have Ajeesh, who won the Super Singer title, scoring its music.