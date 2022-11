Not Available

The film is "loosely" based on the 1976-77 Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in Pune. It has been refused a clearance certificate by the censor board, twice on six grounds - the film glorifies violence; it shows the modus operandi of a crime (killing of a police officer); it shows excessive use of drugs; it has double meaning dialogues (with sexual undertones); it has no positive characters; it does not carry a social message.