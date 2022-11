Not Available

Pandithurai is a 1992 Tamil language drama film directed by Manoj Kumar. The film features Prabhu and Kushboo in lead roles. The film had musical score by Ilaiyaraaja and was released on 15 January 1992. The film was remade in Telugu as Bava Bavamaridi (1993) with Suman, Hindi as Bandhan (1998) with Salman Khan and in Kannada as Baava Baamaida (2001) with Shivrajkumar. The film completed a 100-day run