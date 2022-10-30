Not Available

The film is a story of a small town girl, Pia, who falls in an Internet trap. She falls in love with a friend, Rahul, whom she has never seen but met on Internet. The feeling between them grows and Rahul informs Piya that he'd be coming to Haridwar to meet her. Elated and blind in love, Pia gives her life and love to the boy. They get married and she dreams of a future with him only to be hard hit by reality that the man she gave her life to is not the Rahul she met on Internet. She is being duped and denied justice. Will Pia come out of this tragedy and stand up for herself, forms the rest of the story of the film.