Not Available

Paasamalar (English: The Flower of Love) is a 1961 Tamil film starring Sivaji Ganesan and Savitri. The film was directed by A. Bhimsingh. One of the songs, "Vaarayen Thozhi Vaarayo", is still played in many Tamil weddings. This film was remade in Hindi in 1986 as Asia Pyar Kaha with Jeetendra, Padmini Kolhapure, Jaya Prada and Mithun Chakraborty.