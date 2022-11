Not Available

Celebrated conductor Paavo Järvi -- who has led the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to acclaim -- joins forces with eminent pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja for this 2001 concert with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. The program features performances of Brahms's Piano Concerto no. 2, Schumann's Symphony no. 1 and Glinka's "Ruslan and Ludmilla" Overture. The results are potent: A delightful evening with two classical greats.