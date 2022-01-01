Pablo Alborán - En Acústico

Not Available

En Acústico is the first live album by Spanish singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán. Following by success of his first self-named studio album, Pablo Alborán, he released this album on November 15, 2011. It included acoustic versions of most of the tracks in his debut album, as well as two new songs and four bonus tracks. The song "Perdóname" (Forgive Me) was re-recorded featuring Portuguese singer Carminho, and was released as the first single of the album,peaking at number one on the Spanish singles chart on November 13, 2011.