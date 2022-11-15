Pablo and the Dancing Chihuahua

Not Available

A recently orphaned boy living in Mexico has one item that would link him to family, an old letter from an uncle with an address in Tucson, AZ. He set out across country and desert to locate this uncle in Tucson. At the border he was unwillingly linked up with a small chihuahua. The story is of their experiences as they made their trek across the desert, some funny and others harrowing. They encountered friendly people to aggressive Javelinas. They never found Pablo's uncle, but in the end they did find a loving family.