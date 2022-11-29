Pablo y Carolina

Not Available

Torn between three lovers and bored by her typewriting classes, Carolina (Dillian) writes a passionate love letter to fictional Pablo Garza from Monterrey. The letter is sent by mistake and received by real Pablo Garza's girlfriend. Pablo himself (Infante) flies to Mexico City looking for an explanation. Carolina is rehearsing a musical show for her school dressed as a man. When Pablo meets her, she pretends to be her brother Anibal, a shy and feminine sailor. Pablo likes Anibal and invites "him" to a cabaret. After that, Carolina falls inlove with Pablo but resists to unveil her real self. Meanwhile, Pablo feels himself confused, because young "Anibal" is cute as an angel and has "those blue eyes..."