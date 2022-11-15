Pacarku Kuntilanak Kembar

Not Available

It’s a story of two students sharing a rent: Budi and Bodo. They are often bullied because they have no girlfriends. On Kampus Nite they are invited to come by Celia. Both try to get a date with no result. Suddenly a posh car stops by them as they’re in desperation. The drivers are two sexy girls, Rosa and Rosi. Both are going to the same event. Of course Budi and Bodo think that it’s their lucky day. These guys have no idea that it’s their bad luck. Both girls are kuntilanak twins on a mission for a payback. A scary and hilarious adventure begins.