Pachai Vilakku (English: Green Lantern) is a 1964 Indian Tamil film, directed by A. Bhim Singh and produced by Rama. Arangannal, A. R. Hassan Khan and T. S. Aadhi Narayanan. The film stars Sivaji Ganesan, C. R. Vijayakumari, S. S. Rajendran and S. V. Ranga Rao in lead roles. The film had musical score by Viswanathan–Ramamoorthy.