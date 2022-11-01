'Pachamarathanalil' tells the story of Anu and Sachi. Sachi alias Sachidanandan played by Sreenivasan is a well known cartoonist who is much popular as the creator of Thumpi, a very popular cartoon character in a children's magazine. Padmapriya plays Anu, Sachi’s wife, a government employee who is much obsessed with their 7 year old daughter's studies. They lead a happy family life with their daughter Sneha, who is the cynosure of all eyes and attracts attention wherever she goes and inspires the creation of the cartoon character Thumpi.
