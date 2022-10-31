Not Available

The AIX All Star is made up of some of the best studio musicians in Los Angeles including Laurence Juber (ex-Wings guitarist), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp guitarist), Jim Cox, Cliff Hugo, Alberto Lopez and John Ferraro. When I reviewed the AIX Records Audio Calibration Disc / HD Music Sampler earlier this year, I mentioned that the innovative company would soon have full-length Blu-ray Discs to satisfy our eyes and ears, and that promise has now come to pass. Pachelbel Canon Acoustica is one of two new Blu-ray releases from AIX, the other being Chamber Music Palisades -- Shostakovich / Debussy / Brockman. For Pachelbel Canon Acoustica, the virtuoso AIX All Star Band played a 45-minute improvised set of variations on the chord changes established in the famous Canon by the baroque composer Pachelbel. The main idea was to use elements and styles from electronic composition but to record the instruments acoustically.