Not Available

Pacific, a documentary, is entirely constructed from images taken by passengers on a cruise ship which is bound for one of the most beautiful natural settings in Brazil, the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha. The seven days of the voyage are recorded by the lenses of the tourists who film everything, all the time. By casting its eyes on how the characters see things, the film is revealed to be an essay on the production of images in contemporary society and their political implications. In addition it throws the spotlight on a reflection on Brazilian society, using a social group rarely seen and one that is well beyond the stereotypes commonly observed in documentaries.