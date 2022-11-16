Pacific Standard Time

Not Available

Percy and Veronica have been housesitting at a palatial modern spread in the Hollywood Hills for the summer, but the real world of New York, jobs and young professional struggles are merely days away. Nonetheless they are in a hurry to leave this paradise, because the tranquility was broken by an unwanted visit by former college classmate Freedgood. His time since their liberal arts' years has been marked by imprisonment, shady business associations, and drug dealing. And as we learn quickly, this has lead to the man's demise, an interested LAPD detective, and a longing for the everyday strife that seems so much more desirable than staying in their false Eden.