Antonio, a pub owner and a photographer, returns to his home village, Pacios, in the countryside of Galicia, in Spain. After his father's death, the family home is empty, as so many other houses at the village. He spends some days with his old neighbors. He portrays them with an old plate camera, in order to pay tribute to the memory of this place, kept in these people's faces. Directed by: Manuel Darriba