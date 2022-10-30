Not Available

'Packard: The Last Shift' tells the story of the Packard Plant, the once mighty home to the Packard Motor Car Company, which sits in the heart of the once mighty Detroit. Packard closed up shop in 1954 and left the city, leaving the plant behind. Over fifty years later, it's still standing as a half-mile stretch of rubble and ruin - a visual symbol of bankrupt Detroit. Along with exploring Packard's storied past and uncertain future, the movie also looks a the plant's place in Detroit lore that draws car enthusiasts, curiosity seekers and artists from all over the world.