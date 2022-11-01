1983

In quest of a wholesome place to live: at first the Webbers laugh at their neighbors when they leave L.A. for the mountains of Oregon. But when they recognize the same symptoms in their family that made the neighbors leave, they follow them. However their new domicile is a bit more apart from the civilization than expected. Even then it's not a paradise: their neighbors are weird, the next shop is miles away and their house lacks even the most basic comfort. How long will it take until they're packin' it in again?