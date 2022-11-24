Packing Heavy

Not Available

Today is the day of truth. 12-year-old Tomás has listened to the grown-ups’ excuses and delaying tactics for long enough. His mother, his grandpa, the so-called friends of his dad have all conspired to weave a web of silence, excuses and contradictions. But now he’s had enough, because today is the day when the man who killed his father is being released from prison. And Tomás is ready. He has a loaded pistol in his rucksack. Fired up and determined to cut through the grown-ups’ lies, Tomás sets off though his home town.