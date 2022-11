Not Available

Flamenco guitar icon Paco de Lucía's Antología features 23 tracks spanning two discs, including "Sólo Quiero Caminar," "Río Ancho," "Zyryab," "Tio Sabas," "Chiquito," and "Entre Dos Aguas." The collection provides a nice balance between modern and traditional flamenco styles.