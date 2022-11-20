Pacquiao vs. Barrera

Not Available

The first fight between Manny Pacquiao and Marco Antonio Barrera has been the fight of the year of 2003 (while for Ring Magazine was Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward 3). For Manny Pacquiao was the second fight in the featherweight division, he had won the first one against Serikzhan Yeshmagambetov (2003-03-15), while Barrera was fighting in this category since 2001 when he defeated Naseem Hamed. Manny Pacquiao vs Marco Antonio Barrera 1 was not valid for any world title but it was certainly one of the greatest boxing fights ever