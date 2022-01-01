Pacquiao vs. Hatton

Not Available

Ricky Hatton vs. Manny Pacquiao, billed as The Battle of East and West, was a boxing match for The Ring light welterweight championship. The bout was held between Manny Pacquiao of General Santos, Philippines and Ricky Hatton from Manchester, United Kingdom. The fight was held on May 2, 2009 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas at Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Hatton was knocked down by Pacquiao twice during the first round, and again in the second round to lose by KO in the 2nd round.