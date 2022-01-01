Pacquiao vs. Lucero

Not Available

On July 26, 2003 Lucero challenged pound 4 pound king Manny Pacquiao for his IBF World Super Bantamweight title. The fight went a head at Olympic Auditorium Los Angeles California United States with a packed stadium. ROUND1 = Lucero started to attack straight away in the first round but Pacquiao was just too fast. Pacquiao kept counterattacking and started to wear down Lucero as Pacquiao has a great technique.ROUND2 = Again Lucero started attacking again at the beginning of the Round 2 but was still not fast enough.ROUND3 = At the beginning of the round Manny Pacquiao and Emmanuel Lucero had an exchange of punches Pacquiao gave Lucero a right hand then his famous left which staggered Lucero so badly that the referee Jose Cobian had to stop the fight.