Not Available

When Manny Pacquiao fought Jorge Solis on April 14, 2007 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, his star had already risen. Pacman already had his first fight with Marco Antonio Barerra, his three fights with Erik Morales, and his first of four fights with Juan Manuel Marquez. But Solis was undefeated at 33-0-2, and the general consensus was that Pacquiao, while a force of nature, couldn’t go on forever