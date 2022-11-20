Pacquiao vs. Thawatchai

Not Available

Consider this fight as the warm up to Pacquiao's next opponet, Erik Morales. Never really challenged by the Thai boxer, Pacquiao picked and choose when and what to throw before finally sending Fahsan out for the evening with a left uppercut TKO in the 4th round. In fact the fight was so lopsided that Pacquiao was able to scored four knockdowns altogether in the bout. None the less it was a special evening since Pacquiao was able to win the fight in front of 25,000 of his own countrymen and women.