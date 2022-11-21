Pacquiao vs. Torrecampo

Not Available

After a string of 11 straight wins, Pacquiao was knocked out in the third round by journeyman Torrecampo. Pacquiao failed to make the 106lb limit and was thus, forced to use heavier gloves. That, plus his failed effort to make weight placed a drain on the young Pacquiao's strength. These factors, plus what was said to be a lucky punch by his opponent, led to the Pacman's first career loss. Torrecampo, now long retired, did not go on to achieve much in the boxing world inspite of his win over an opponent who would go on to become part of boxing folklore. Moving up in weight after the loss, Pacquiao was not able to avenge his first loss.