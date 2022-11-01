Pactar amb el gat

Not Available

In a couple, dominates the one that loves less. Julia (Rose Avalon), 17 years old, has a blind in one eye cat and an enormous dependence from his uncle David (Alberto Jiménez), veterinarian, of the one who is deeply fallen in love. Julia makes what is impossible for remaining the greatest possible time beside his uncle David. But David has one very attractive girlfriend, Sara (Belén Fabra). The best friend of Julia is Aparisi (Pau Roca). He's more than a good friend, he loves her in secret. The blind in one eye cat escapes and Julia, beside Aparisi and his uncle David, starts a search through the terrace roofs of the neighborhood that lasts several days.