Padakkuthira is a 1978 Indian Malayalam-language film, directed by P. G. Vasudevan and produced by Malithra Production. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Mallika Sukumaran, R. S. Manohar and Meena. The film has musical score by Kannur Rajan. Kamal Haasan sang the song "Ragalolayaay Kamalolayaay Neelayaamini...".