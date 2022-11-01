Not Available

Padayappa

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Arunachala Cine Creations

Padayappa is a 1999 Tamil film written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar. The film stars Rajinikanth, Soundarya, Ramya Krishnan, Sivaji Ganesan, Manivannan, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Senthil, Ramesh Khanna, Abbas, Preetha Vijaykumar, and Lakshmi. This was the penultimate film of Sivaji Ganesan. This is the 150th flim for Rajinikanth. The movie features a successful soundtrack by A. R. Rahman.

Cast

RajinikanthPadayappa
Ramya KrishnanNeelambari
SoundaryaVasundhara
LakshmiPadayappa's Mother
SitharaPadayappa's Sister
Radha RaviNeelambari's Father

View Full Cast >

Images