Padayappa is a 1999 Tamil film written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar. The film stars Rajinikanth, Soundarya, Ramya Krishnan, Sivaji Ganesan, Manivannan, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Senthil, Ramesh Khanna, Abbas, Preetha Vijaykumar, and Lakshmi. This was the penultimate film of Sivaji Ganesan. This is the 150th flim for Rajinikanth. The movie features a successful soundtrack by A. R. Rahman.