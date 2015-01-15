2015

Paddington

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 2015

Studio

Heyday Films

A young Peruvian bear with a passion for all things British travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he begins to realize that city life is not all he had imagined - until he meets the kindly Brown family, who read the label around his neck ('Please look after this bear. Thank you.') and offer him a temporary haven. It looks as though his luck has changed until this rarest of bears catches the eye of a museum taxidermist...

Cast

Nicole KidmanMillicent
Peter CapaldiMr. Curry
Ben WhishawPaddington (voice)
Michael GambonUncle Pastuzo (voice)
Imelda StauntonAunt Lucy (voice)
Sally HawkinsMrs. Mary Brown

Images