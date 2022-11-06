Not Available

Paddle to the Ocean

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

What do you do when your best friend dies doing something you both love? Paddle To The Ocean is a documentary film about using a banjo, a kayak and a bicycle to recover from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. In 2011, Zac Crouse (musician, recreation therapist and expedition kayaker) toured his album 'You Plan To Do Nothing' from Ottawa ON to Halifax NS using only a sea kayak and a bicycle. It was a journey Zac had intended to do with his friend Corey; who sadly passed away while on a kayaking adventure with Zac in Nova Scotia. Paddle To The Ocean is a tribute to Zac's friend, but it also examines the stigma associated with mental illness while demonstrating the benefits of physical activity and music.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images