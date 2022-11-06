Not Available

What do you do when your best friend dies doing something you both love? Paddle To The Ocean is a documentary film about using a banjo, a kayak and a bicycle to recover from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. In 2011, Zac Crouse (musician, recreation therapist and expedition kayaker) toured his album 'You Plan To Do Nothing' from Ottawa ON to Halifax NS using only a sea kayak and a bicycle. It was a journey Zac had intended to do with his friend Corey; who sadly passed away while on a kayaking adventure with Zac in Nova Scotia. Paddle To The Ocean is a tribute to Zac's friend, but it also examines the stigma associated with mental illness while demonstrating the benefits of physical activity and music.