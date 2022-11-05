Paddy O'Day

A wealthy, eccentric collector of stuffed birds (Pinky Tomlin) and a beautiful Russian singer (Rita Hayworth) provide refuge to an orphaned Irish child (Jane Withers) who has arrived illegally in New York. Director Lewis Seiler's 1936 comedy, with numerous songs, also features Jane Darwell, George Givot, Robert Dudley, Vera Lewis, Louise Carter, Francis Ford, Russell Simpson and Clarence Wilson.
|Rita Hayworth
|Tamara Petrovitch
|Jane Darwell
|Dora
|George Givot
|Mischa Petrovitch
|Francis Ford
|Immigration Officer Tom McGuire
|Vera Lewis
|Aunt Flora
|Louise Carter
|Aunt Jane
