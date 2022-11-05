Not Available

Paddy O'Day

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

A wealthy, eccentric collector of stuffed birds (Pinky Tomlin) and a beautiful Russian singer (Rita Hayworth) provide refuge to an orphaned Irish child (Jane Withers) who has arrived illegally in New York. Director Lewis Seiler's 1936 comedy, with numerous songs, also features Jane Darwell, George Givot, Robert Dudley, Vera Lewis, Louise Carter, Francis Ford, Russell Simpson and Clarence Wilson.

Cast

Rita HayworthTamara Petrovitch
Jane DarwellDora
George GivotMischa Petrovitch
Francis FordImmigration Officer Tom McGuire
Vera LewisAunt Flora
Louise CarterAunt Jane

