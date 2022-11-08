Padre no hay más que dos

Not Available

Amalio and Florencio are two cabaret artists who divorce their wives and stay with custody of their children. An unscrupulous cheat the two rent both of them the same dilapidated house. There will have to live both trying to get ahead as a team of magicians who happens to be a failure. But thanks to the ideas of their children, both parents are a couple of musical comedy that, despite initial failures, is a great success with the participation of the kids. Moreover Amalio and Florencio try to flirt with girls that are radically different from their wives but the kids will all the impediments that have no future.